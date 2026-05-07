Viatris Swings To Q1 Profit, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS), a healthcare company, Thursday reported earnings for the first quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year. The results particularly reflected the absence of a goodwill impairment charge it reported last year and also an income tax benefit it recorded in the latest period.

Further, the company reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2026.

The healthcare company reported earnings of $176.4 million or $0.15 per share compared with a loss of $3.04 billion or $2.55 per share of last year.

The loss in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2.9 billion.

The company also recorded an income tax benefit of $423.7 million.

Excluding items, earnings increased to $694.1 million or $0.59 per share from $600.3 million or $0.50 per share of the previous year.

Total revenues rose 8 percent to $3.5 billion from $3.25 billion of the prior year, primarily driven by strong growth in Greater China.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect adjusted EPS in the range of $2.33 to $2.47 per share with a midpoint at $2.4 and revenues in the range of $14,450 million to $14,950 million with a midpoint at $14700.

In pre-market activity, VTRS shares were trading at $15.40, down 3.45% on the Nasdaq.