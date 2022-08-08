|
08.08.2022 13:25:50
Viatris Trims FY22 Revenue Outlook, Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) trimmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect the incremental impact of foreign exchange.
For fiscal 2022, the company no projects total revenue between $16.2 billion and $15.7 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $17.04 billion for the year.
The company also said its Board of Directors declared a 9 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on September 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viatris Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.22
|Ausblick: Viatris mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Viatris vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.06.22
|Viatris stock price target cut to $9 from $12 at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
14.06.22
|Viatris downgraded to sell from neutral at UBS (MarketWatch)