Viatris Trims FY22 Revenue Outlook, Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) trimmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect the incremental impact of foreign exchange.

For fiscal 2022, the company no projects total revenue between $16.2 billion and $15.7 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $17.04 billion for the year.

The company also said its Board of Directors declared a 9 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on September 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2022.