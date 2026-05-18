Viatris Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QAME / ISIN: US92556V1061

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18.05.2026 14:34:43

Viatris's NDA For MR-107A-02 Secures FDA Acceptance

(RTTNews) - Monday, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the New Drug Application for MR-107A-02 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

The agency has assigned a PDUFA goal date of December 27, 2026.

The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 program, which includes two randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled trials - one following herniorrhaphy surgery and one following bunionectomy surgery.

In both studies, fast-acting meloxicam met primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with the well-characterized safety profile of this mechanism of action.

In the pre-market hours, VTRS is trading at $16.44, down 0.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Viatris Inc Registered Shs 14,14 -0,24% Viatris Inc Registered Shs

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