14.09.2023 13:12:54

VIAVI Partners With Google Cloud To Introduce NITRO AIOps

(RTTNews) - Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), a company engaged in network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, announced on Thursday the availability of NITRO AIOps on Google Cloud that seeks to address challenges faced by Communication Service Providers or CSPs.

The critical challenges addressed by this software include Network performance optimization, capacity planning and resource management, real time anomaly detection and predictive maintenance and quality assurance.

As per the company, NITRO AIOps offers an extensive suite of advanced analytics tools customized for CSPs.

"With real-time data collection and analysis, the solution provides deep insights into network performance, customer behavior, and service quality. Utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning, NITRO AIOps empowers CSPs to make data-driven decisions, optimize their networks, and enhance customer experiences," the company said in a statement.

The solution will be demonstrated at the TMForum in Copenhagen from September 19 to September 21.

In pre-market activity, shares of Viavi are trading at $9.51 down 2.46% on Nasdaq.

