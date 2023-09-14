|
14.09.2023 13:12:54
VIAVI Partners With Google Cloud To Introduce NITRO AIOps
(RTTNews) - Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), a company engaged in network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions, announced on Thursday the availability of NITRO AIOps on Google Cloud that seeks to address challenges faced by Communication Service Providers or CSPs.
The critical challenges addressed by this software include Network performance optimization, capacity planning and resource management, real time anomaly detection and predictive maintenance and quality assurance.
As per the company, NITRO AIOps offers an extensive suite of advanced analytics tools customized for CSPs.
"With real-time data collection and analysis, the solution provides deep insights into network performance, customer behavior, and service quality. Utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning, NITRO AIOps empowers CSPs to make data-driven decisions, optimize their networks, and enhance customer experiences," the company said in a statement.
The solution will be demonstrated at the TMForum in Copenhagen from September 19 to September 21.
In pre-market activity, shares of Viavi are trading at $9.51 down 2.46% on Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viavi Solutions Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.23
|Expert Ratings for Viavi Solutions (Benzinga)
|
01.05.23
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.23
|Why Viavi Solutions Stock Was Down This Week (MotleyFool)
|
18.04.23
|: Viavi Solutions stock price target cut to $11.00 from $13.50 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Why Viavi Solutions Stock Plummeted Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Viavi Solutions Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viavi Solutions Inc
|9,01
|0,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.