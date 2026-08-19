Viavi Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A14XLZ / ISIN: US9255501051
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19.08.2026 14:00:01
Viavi Solutions Director Laura Black Sells 71,000 Shares for $3.3 Million
Laura A. Black, Director at Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), sold 71,000 shares of common stock on August 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($46.12); post-transaction value based on August 17, 2026 market close ($46.26).Viavi Solutions is a $11.4 billion market capitalization provider of mission-critical network testing and assurance solutions serving the global telecommunications and infrastructure sectors. The company operates with approximately 4,100 employees and generated $1.5 billion in revenue on a TTM basis, leveraging its diversified three-segment business model to address the complex requirements of network operators and equipment manufacturers. With its comprehensive portfolio spanning network enablement, intelligence, and optical security, Viavi maintains a competitive position as a specialized provider of infrastructure solutions essential to modern telecommunications and data center operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viavi Solutions Inc
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Viavi Solutions Inc
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