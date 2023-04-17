|
17.04.2023 15:21:10
Viavi Solutions Q3 Preliminary Revenue Lower Than Estimates; Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI), a maker of testing and monitoring equipment, on Monday announced preliminary revenue for the third-quarter, which has missed its previous guidance as well as analysts' estimates.
Following this news, VIAVI is trading down by 2.15 percent at $10.02 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.
For the third-quarter, the company expects preliminary revenue to be in the range of $246 million - $248 million. Earlier, the company had projected revenue of $256 million - $276 million.
Six analysts, on an average, polled by Thomson Reuters expect VIAVI to record revenue of $269.48 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
A decline in preliminary revenue was attributed mainly to a weakness in the company's NSE segment that experienced higher than expected pullback in demand for Lab products.
Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's CEO, said: "…The pullback in R&D spend at network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and semiconductor companies was much higher than anticipated leading to revenue and non-GAAP operating margin coming in below the lower end of our guidance."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viavi Solutions Incmehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
00:51
|Why Viavi Solutions Stock Plummeted Today (MotleyFool)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.12.22
|Viavi Solutions started at hold with $12 stock price target at Stifel Nicolaus (MarketWatch)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Viavi Solutions präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.08.22
|Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Viavi Solutions Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viavi Solutions Inc
|8,41
|-8,88%