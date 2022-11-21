Kurzfristig Kryptos kaufen oder sparen? Bei Bison jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten entdecken.-w-
21.11.2022 19:07:00

Vibrantz Technologies CEO D. Michael Wilson to present at Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantz Technologies today announced that D. Michael Wilson, president and chief executive officer, will attend the Bank of America Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, Florida. Joined by Vibrantz Chief Financial Officer Glenn Fish, Wilson will present to conference attendees on November 29, providing an overview of the company and its three business segments, integration and synergy capture progress, and year-to-date performance.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; dry powder pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs over 5,000 people and operates 65+ manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Amy Chiconas
amy.chiconas@vibrantz.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibrantz-technologies-ceo-d-michael-wilson-to-present-at-bank-of-america-securities-2022-leveraged-finance-conference-on-november-29-2022-301684171.html

SOURCE Vibrantz Technologies

