Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Cowen 6th Annual FutureHealth Conference on June 17th

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company"), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that Adam Sachs, the Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical, will participate in the Cowen 6th Annual FutureHealth Conference, which will be held virtually from June 16th-17th. Mr. Sachs will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible to the public on the Company's website at https://www.vicarioussurgical.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the definitive goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and head mounted display to virtually transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA.* The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Investor Inquiries:

Mike Piccinino, CFA

Mike.Piccinino@westwicke.com



Press and Media Inquiries:

Sean Leous

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

Phone + 1 646 866 4012

* As of the date of this press release, Vicarious Surgical is not aware of any surgical robotics company that has announced receiving Breakthrough Designation for a full robotics system.

