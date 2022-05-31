VICI Properties Inc. Announces Addition of Two Senior Team Members

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties” or the "Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced the appointment of Kellan Florio, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Moira McCloskey, Vice President, Capital Markets.

Mr. Florio will be responsible for leading VICI’s expansion across experiential real estate investments with world class operators, reporting to John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Kellan’s extensive experience and long-standing relationships in experiential real estate sectors makes him a strong addition to our team,” said Mr. Payne. "While at Goldman Sachs, he was an advisor to a wide array of clients in our industry, including VICI, and he used his strategic and financial expertise to help source, lead and close numerous client transactions. We are confident that his extensive expertise and strong familiarity with our business will be a key driver of our future growth.”

Mr. Florio commented, "I’ve had the privilege of working closely with VICI since its formation and couldn’t be more excited to join this world class experiential real estate platform at this unique inflection point in the company’s growth and at a time of growing demand for differentiated, out-of-home experiences. Experiential operators, across multiple sectors, domestically and internationally, have significant growth opportunities and VICI can and will be a major source of growth capital for these operators.”

Mr. Florio joins VICI from Goldman Sachs where he spent the last 15 years in the real estate investment banking group advising public and private companies on over $100 billion of mergers, acquisitions and capital raising transactions. Kellan’s experience at Goldman Sachs spanned the real estate, gaming and lodging spectrum, and he most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Lodging & Leisure Investment Banking. Mr. Florio received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Middlebury College.

Ms. McCloskey will be responsible for leading VICI’s capital markets initiatives and continuing to expand VICI’s relationships and access to capital across domestic and international debt and equity markets, reporting to David Kieske, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

"Moira’s invaluable knowledge and experience across the capital markets makes her a significant addition to our team,” said Mr. Kieske. "While at Bank of America, she led numerous equity offerings for VICI and has a deep understanding of our business model, investor base and capital markets objectives. We firmly believe that her knowledge and industry reputation and connectivity will provide VICI with added expertise as we grow and access accretive capital in the future.”

Ms. McCloskey commented, "I'm thrilled to be joining a VICI Team that has raised more than $29 billion in capital since the company’s inception in 2017. It is very exciting to be joining at a time when the company will be defining its next chapter, having recently closed its acquisition of MGP. I look forward to bringing my capital markets experience to the team to help VICI accomplish its goals as a leading experiential REIT.”

Moira McCloskey has over 15 years of public markets and capital markets experience. She joins VICI from Bank of America Securities where she was a Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets group. In her role, Ms. McCloskey was part of the team responsible for equity capital raising advisory and execution for companies in the real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure industries, involved in over ~$90 billion of equity and equity-linked transactions. Ms. McCloskey was also a trader and risk manager for Bank of America Securities' Equity Cash Trading group specializing in the real estate and financial services sectors. Early in her career, she was a trader at UBS AG in the foreign exchange derivatives group. Ms. McCloskey received her Bachelor of Arts degree in the History of Science, History of Medicine from Yale University.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 43 gaming facilities comprising over 122 million square feet and features approximately 58,700 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn National Gaming, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005780/en/