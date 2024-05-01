VICI Properties Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties”, "VICI” or the "Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted common share basis unless otherwise stated.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues increased 8.4% year-over-year to $951.5 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 13.7% year-over-year to $590.0 million and, on a per share basis, increased 9.4% year-over-year to $0.57

AFFO attributable to common stockholders increased 10.3% year-over-year to $583.2 million and, on a per share basis, increased 6.1% year-over-year to $0.56

Announced an agreement to provide an up to $105.0 million construction loan to Homefield Kansas City to fund the development of a Margaritaville Resort in Kansas City, Kansas, and entered into a call right agreement that provides the Company with a call option on the Margaritaville Resort, two new Homefield youth sport facilities, and the existing Homefield youth sport complex in Olathe, Kansas

Issued $1.05 billion of investment grade senior notes to refinance existing debt

Raised $305.5 million of gross proceeds in forward equity under the ATM program

Ended the quarter with $514.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and $682.7 million of estimated forward sale equity proceeds

Subsequent to quarter end, announced an up to $700 million investment through its Partner Property Growth Fund strategy to fund extensive reinvestment projects at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

CEO Comments

Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties, said, "We’re pleased and proud to report that in the first quarter of 2024, we increased our quarterly revenue by approximately 8% and AFFO per share by over 6% year-over-year. After closing 2023 with our acquisition of the primary leasehold interest in Chelsea Piers, we further expanded our investment into youth sports and recreation through our Homefield Kansas City transaction. We successfully accessed both the debt and equity markets in a time of persistent market volatility, opportunistically executing a $1.05 billion investment grade bond offering at a weighted average interest rate of 5.9% and bolstering liquidity through our ATM program. By quarter end, our capital management efforts put us in a position of strong capital liquidity, with $1.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and unsettled forward equity and $2.3 billion of undrawn revolver capacity.

"Subsequent to quarter end, we have committed to increasing our investment in The Venetian Resort through an agreement to provide up to $700 million to fund extensive reinvestment projects across the marquee Las Vegas property. The Venetian Resort operating team has driven strong performance since VICI and Apollo acquired the property in 2022, and we look forward to supporting our partners as they aim to continue to elevate the guest experience and further maximize the economic profitability of the property. This transaction exemplifies the value of our Partner Property Growth Fund strategy, which we believe is unique to our portfolio. It provides attractive capital deployment opportunities to further invest into our owned real estate and support existing partners as they optimize the operations within our properties.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $951.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 8.4% compared to $877.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total revenues for the quarter included $135.7 million of non-cash leasing and financing adjustments and $19.3 million of other income.

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $590.0 million for the quarter, or $0.57 per share, compared to $518.7 million, or $0.52 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Funds from Operations ("FFO”)

FFO attributable to common stockholders was $590.0 million for the quarter, or $0.57 per share, compared to $520.2 million, or $0.52 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO”)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders was $583.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 10.3% compared to $528.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. AFFO per share was $0.56 for the quarter, an increase of 6.1% compared to $0.53 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Acquisitions and Portfolio Activity

Acquisitions and Investments

On January 23, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into a construction loan agreement for up to $105.0 million in financing to affiliates of Homefield Kansas City ("Homefield”) to fund the development of a Margaritaville Resort in Kansas City, Kansas. Simultaneous with entering into the loan agreement, the Company entered into a call right agreement that provides the Company with a call option on (i) the Margaritaville Resort, (ii) the new Homefield youth sports training facility, (iii) the new Homefield baseball center, and (iv) the existing Homefield youth sports complex in Olathe, Kansas. The Company also received a right of first refusal to acquire the real estate of any future Homefield property, should Homefield elect to monetize such assets in a sale-leaseback transaction. If the call option is exercised, all of the properties, including the Margaritaville Resort, will be subject to a single long-term triple net master lease with the Company.

Subsequent to quarter end, on May 1, 2024, the Company announced that it will provide up to $700.0 million of capital to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas ("The Venetian Resort") for extensive reinvestment projects through its Partner Property Growth Fund strategy (the "Venetian Capital Investment"). The Venetian Capital Investment will be comprised of $400.0 million expected to be drawn in 2024 and an incremental $300.0 million that The Venetian Resort will have the option, but not the obligation, to draw in whole or in part until November 1, 2026. The initial $400.0 million investment will be funded in three quarterly draws based on a fixed funding schedule: $100.0 million in Q2 2024, $150.0 million in Q3 2024 and $150.0 million in Q4 2024. Annual rent under the existing Venetian Resort lease (the "Venetian Resort Lease”) will increase commencing on the first day of the quarter immediately following each capital funding at a 7.25% yield (the "Incremental Venetian Rent"). The Incremental Venetian Rent will begin escalating annually at 2.0% on March 1, 2029 and, commencing on March 1, 2031, will begin escalating on the same terms as the rest of the rent payable under the Venetian Resort Lease with annual escalation equal to the greater of 2.0% or CPI, capped at 3.0%. The Venetian Capital Investment is expected to be funded with a combination of cash and proceeds from the partial settlement of the Company's outstanding forward equity sale agreements.

First Quarter 2024 Capital Markets Activity

On March 18, 2024, VICI Properties L.P., a subsidiary of the Company, issued $1.05 billion of investment grade senior notes, comprised of (i) $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2034 and (ii) $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2054 (collectively, the "March 2024 Notes"). The adjusted weighted average interest rate for the March 2024 Notes is 5.929%, and the adjusted weighted average interest rate, after taking into account the impact of forward-starting interest rate swaps, is 5.899%. The Company used the net proceeds of the March 2024 Notes offering to redeem its outstanding (i) $1,024.2 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior exchange notes due 2024 and (ii) $25.8 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2024.

From March 2023 through March 2024, the Company entered into seven forward-starting interest rate swap agreements having an aggregate notional amount of $500.0 million. In connection with the March 2024 Notes offering, the Company settled the outstanding forward-starting interest rate swaps for total proceeds of $2.8 million. Since the forward-starting swaps were hedging the interest rate risk on the March 2024 Notes, the unrealized gain, which was recorded in Accumulated other comprehensive income on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, will be amortized over the term of the respective derivative instruments as a reduction in interest expense.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company sold a total of 9,662,116 shares under its ATM program at a weighted average price per share of $31.61 for a gross value of $305.5 million, all of which were sold subject to a forward sale agreement. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares at the time it entered into the Q1 2024 ATM forward sale agreement.

The following table details the issuance of outstanding shares of common stock, including restricted common stock:

Three Months Ended March 31, Common Stock Outstanding 2024 2023 Beginning Balance January 1, 1,042,702,763 963,096,563 Issuance of common stock upon physical settlement of forward sale agreements — 40,592,592 Issuance of restricted and unrestricted common stock under the stock incentive program, net of forfeitures 434,268 515,763 Ending Balance March 31, 1,043,137,031 1,004,204,918

The following table reconciles the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in the calculation of basic earnings per share to the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Determination of shares: Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 1,042,405 1,001,527 Assumed conversion of restricted stock 412 1,073 Assumed settlement of forward sale agreements 495 1,232 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 1,043,312 1,003,831

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $17.1 billion in total debt and approximately $3.5 billion in liquidity, comprised of $485.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $29.6 million in short-term investments, $682.7 million of estimated net proceeds available upon physical settlement of 22,856,855 shares outstanding under our forward sale agreements, and approximately $2.3 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. In addition, the revolving credit facility includes the option to increase the revolving loan commitments by up to $1.0 billion to the extent that any one or more lenders (from the syndicate or otherwise) agree to provide such additional credit extensions.

The Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2024 was as follows:

($ in millions USD) March 31, 2024 Revolving Credit Facility USD Borrowings $ — CAD Borrowings(1) 158.8 GBP Borrowings(1) 11.4 3.500% Notes Due 2025 750.0 4.375% Notes Due 2025 500.0 4.625% Notes Due 2025 800.0 4.500% Notes Due 2026 500.0 4.250% Notes Due 2026 1,250.0 5.750% Notes Due 2027 750.0 3.750% Notes Due 2027 750.0 4.500% Notes Due 2028 350.0 4.750% Notes Due 2028 1,250.0 3.875% Notes Due 2029 750.0 4.625% Notes Due 2029 1,000.0 4.950% Notes Due 2030 1,000.0 4.125% Notes Due 2030 1,000.0 5.125% Notes Due 2032 1,500.0 5.750% Notes Due 2034 550.0 5.625% Notes Due 2052 750.0 6.125% Notes Due 2054 500.0 Total Unsecured Debt Outstanding $ 14,120.2 MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay CMBS Debt Due 2032 $ 3,000.0 Total Debt Outstanding $ 17,120.2 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $ 514.9 Net Debt $ 16,605.3 ___________________

(1) Based on applicable exchange rates as of March 31, 2024.

Dividends

On March 7, 2024, the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 per share. The Q1 2024 dividend was paid on April 4, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2024 and totaled in aggregate approximately $432.9 million.

2024 Guidance

The Company is reaffirming AFFO guidance for the full year 2024. In determining AFFO, the Company adjusts for certain items that are otherwise included in determining net income attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”) financial measure. In reliance on the exception provided by applicable rules, the Company does not provide guidance for GAAP net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, or a reconciliation of 2024 AFFO to GAAP net income because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount of the change in non-cash allowance for credit losses under ASU No. 2016-13 - Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) ("ASC 326”) for a future period. The non-cash change in allowance for credit losses under ASC 326 with respect to a future period is dependent upon future events that are entirely outside of the Company’s control and may not be reliably predicted, including its tenants’ respective financial performance, fluctuations in the trading price of their common stock, credit ratings and outlook (each to the extent applicable), as well as broader macroeconomic performance. Based on past results and, as disclosed in our historical financial results, the impact of these adjustments could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the Company’s reported GAAP results. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

The Company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be between $2,320 million and $2,355 million, or between $2.22 and $2.25 per diluted common share. Guidance does not include the impact on operating results from any pending or possible future acquisitions or dispositions, capital markets activity, or other non-recurring transactions.

The following is a summary of the Company’s full-year 2024 guidance:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 ($ in millions): Low High Estimated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $2,320 $2,355 Estimated Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per diluted share $2.22 $2.25 Estimated Weighted Average Share Count for the Year (in millions) 1,046.0 1,046.0

The above per share estimates reflect the dilutive effect of the 22,856,855 shares pending under the Company's outstanding forward sale agreements as calculated under the treasury stock method. VICI partnership units held by third parties are reflected as non-controlling interests and the income allocable to them is deducted from net income to arrive at net income attributable to common stockholders and AFFO; accordingly, guidance represents AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders based solely on outstanding shares of VICI common stock.

The estimates set forth above reflect management’s view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to the earnings impact of the events referenced in this release. The estimates set forth above may be subject to fluctuations as a result of several factors and there can be no assurance that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Supplemental Information

In addition to this release, the Company has furnished Supplemental Financial Information, which is available on our website in the "Investors” section, under the menu heading "Financials”. This additional information is being provided as a supplement to the information in this release and our other filings with the SEC. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in the Company’s portfolio, capital structure or future expectations, except as may be required by applicable law.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

VICI Properties Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Real estate portfolio: Investments in leases - sales-type, net $ 22,985,837 $ 23,015,931 Investments in leases - financing receivables, net 18,266,712 18,211,102 Investments in loans and securities, net 1,224,987 1,144,177 Land 150,727 150,727 Cash and cash equivalents 485,318 522,574 Short-term investments 29,579 — Other assets 1,014,713 1,015,330 Total assets $ 44,157,873 $ 44,059,841 Liabilities Debt, net $ 16,711,739 $ 16,724,125 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 186,556 227,241 Dividends and distributions payable 437,766 437,599 Other liabilities 1,003,254 1,013,102 Total liabilities 18,339,315 18,402,067 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 10,431 10,427 Preferred stock — — Additional paid-in capital 24,124,875 24,125,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income 156,640 153,870 Retained earnings 1,122,878 965,762 Total VICI stockholders’ equity 25,414,824 25,255,931 Non-controlling interests 403,734 401,843 Total stockholders’ equity 25,818,558 25,657,774 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 44,157,873 $ 44,059,841 _______________________________________________________

Note: As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our Investments in leases - sales-type, Investments in leases - financing receivables, Investments in loans and securities and Other assets (sales-type sub-leases) are net of allowance for credit losses of $801.2 million, $711.5 million, $22.0 million and $21.0 million, respectively, and $701.1 million, $703.6 million, $29.8 million and $18.7 million, respectively.

VICI Properties Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Income from sales-type leases $ 512,772 $ 478,394 Income from lease financing receivables, loans and securities 409,301 371,069 Other income 19,312 18,339 Golf revenues 10,096 9,845 Total revenues 951,481 877,647 Operating expenses General and administrative 16,192 15,005 Depreciation 1,133 814 Other expenses 19,312 18,339 Golf expenses 6,511 5,952 Change in allowance for credit losses 106,918 111,477 Transaction and acquisition expenses 305 (958 ) Total operating expenses 150,371 150,629 Income from unconsolidated affiliate — 1,280 Interest expense (204,882 ) (204,360 ) Interest income 5,293 3,047 Other (losses) gains (156 ) 1,963 Income before income taxes 601,365 528,948 Provision for income taxes (1,562 ) (1,087 ) Net income 599,803 527,861 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (9,787 ) (9,121 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 590,016 $ 518,740 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,042,404,634 1,001,526,645 Diluted 1,043,311,636 1,003,831,325

VICI Properties Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, FFO per Share, AFFO, AFFO per Share and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 590,016 $ 518,740 Real estate depreciation — — Joint venture depreciation and non-controlling interest adjustments — 1,426 FFO attributable to common stockholders 590,016 520,166 Non-cash leasing and financing adjustments (135,666 ) (122,834 ) Non-cash change in allowance for credit losses 106,918 111,477 Non-cash stock-based compensation 3,793 3,467 Transaction and acquisition expenses 305 (958 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 16,509 19,682 Other depreciation 846 783 Capital expenditures (432 ) (988 ) Other losses (gains) (1) 156 (1,963 ) Deferred income tax provision 435 — Joint venture non-cash adjustments and non-controlling interest adjustments 291 (227 ) AFFO attributable to common stockholders 583,171 528,605 Interest expense, net 183,080 181,631 Income tax expense 1,127 1,087 Joint venture adjustments and non-controlling interest adjustments (2,128 ) (1,021 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders $ 765,250 $ 710,302 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.52 FFO per common share Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.52 AFFO per common share Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding Basic 1,042,404,634 1,001,526,645 Diluted 1,043,311,636 1,003,831,325 ____________________

(1) Represents non-cash foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

VICI Properties Inc. Revenue Breakdown (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Contractual revenue from sales-type leases Caesars Regional Master Lease (excluding Harrah's NOLA, AC, and Laughlin) & Joliet Lease $ 137,624 $ 132,952 Caesars Las Vegas Master Lease 117,305 113,619 MGM Grand/Mandalay Bay Lease 77,984 69,922 The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Lease 65,019 63,125 Greektown Lease 13,213 12,830 Hard Rock Cincinnati Lease 11,541 11,176 Southern Indiana Lease 8,371 8,247 Century Master Lease (excluding Century Canadian Portfolio) 10,971 6,865 Margaritaville Lease 6,676 6,394 Income from sales-type leases non-cash adjustment (1) 64,068 53,264 Income from sales-type leases 512,772 478,394 Contractual income from lease financing receivables MGM Master Lease 186,150 187,500 Harrah's NOLA, AC, and Laughlin 44,477 42,966 JACK Entertainment Master Lease 17,685 17,423 Mirage Lease 22,950 22,500 Gold Strike Lease 10,733 5,000 Foundation Gaming Master Lease 6,123 6,063 PURE Canadian Master Lease 4,067 3,809 Century Canadian Portfolio 3,206 — Bowlero Master Lease 7,900 — Chelsea Piers Lease 6,000 — Income from lease financing receivables non-cash adjustment (1) 71,641 69,577 Income from lease financing receivables 380,932 354,838 Contractual interest income Senior Secured Notes 2,401 108 Senior Secured Loans 7,849 10,264 Mezzanine Loans & Preferred Equity 18,162 5,866 Income from loans non-cash adjustment (1) (43 ) (7 ) Income from loans 28,369 16,231 Income from lease financing receivables and loans 409,301 371,069 Other income 19,312 18,339 Golf revenues 10,096 9,845 Total revenues $ 951,481 $ 877,647 ____________________

(1) Amounts represent non-cash adjustments to recognize revenue on an effective interest basis in accordance with GAAP.

