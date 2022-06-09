VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s "Power Lunch”

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI,” "VICI Properties” or the "Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s "Power Lunch” on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak discussed what being added to the S&P 500 means for the Company and how VICI has grown to become the real estate industry’s leading experiential REIT as well as the largest owner of real estate on the Las Vegas Strip. Additionally, Mr. Pitoniak described the strategic merits of VICI's recently announced new partnership with Cabot, a developer, owner and operator of world-class destination golf resorts and communities. Click here to view the appearance.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 43 gaming facilities comprising over 122 million square feet and features approximately 58,700 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn National Gaming, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes,” "believes,” "estimates,” "expects,” "guidance,” "intends,” "plans,” "projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof and risks relating to the Company’s pending transactions) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005880/en/