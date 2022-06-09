VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Agreements Relating to Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, MS

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties” or "VICI” or the "Company”) announced today that, in connection with MGM Resorts International’s ("MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM) agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Casino Resort ("Gold Strike”), located in Tunica, MS, to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses ("CNB”), VICI has agreed to enter into a new separate lease with CNB related to the operations of Gold Strike (the "Gold Strike Lease”) and also enter into an amendment to the Master Lease between VICI Properties and MGM Resorts (the "MGM Master Lease”).

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, "This transaction continues to demonstrate VICI’s ability to build strong relationships with new partners while working collaboratively with existing tenants to support their strategic objectives. We are pleased to welcome Cherokee Nation Businesses as our ninth gaming tenant and we look forward to a long-term partnership as they pursue additional growth initiatives in the future.”

Chuck Garrett, Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses, said, "We are excited about the opportunity to grow our gaming and hospitality businesses as we execute on our strategic growth plan to expand our presence outside of the Cherokee Nation Reservation. We are looking forward to working with VICI, which has established itself as a leader in providing financial solutions to Tribal Nations.”

The Gold Strike Lease will have initial annual base rent of $40 million with other economic terms substantially the same as the MGM Master Lease, including a base term of 25-years with three 10-year tenant renewal options, escalation of 2.0% per annum (with escalation of the greater of 2.0% and CPI, capped at 3.0%, beginning in lease year 11) and minimum capital expenditure requirements of 1.0% of annual net revenue. The Gold Strike Lease will be guaranteed by Cherokee Nation Businesses.

VICI Properties has also agreed, in accordance with, and as contemplated by, the terms of the MGM Master Lease, to amend the MGM Master Lease to account for MGM’s divestiture of the operations of Gold Strike, which will result in a reduction of the initial annual base rent under the MGM Master Lease by $40 million.

The transactions referenced herein are expected to be completed in the first half of 2023 and are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 43 gaming facilities comprising over 122 million square feet and features approximately 58,700 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC, MGM Resorts International, Penn National Gaming, Inc., and The Venetian Las Vegas. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation’s prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit www.CherokeeNationBusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes,” "believes,” "estimates,” "expects,” "guidance,” "intends,” "plans,” "projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the risk that the pending transaction may not be consummated on the terms described in this press release or at all, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Other important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position (including those stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result thereof and risks relating to the Company’s pending transactions) are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

