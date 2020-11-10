Viciley Cosmetics Magic Eyeliner and Lash Kit provides a Whole New Way of False Lash Application

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Putting on a pair of false eyelashes can elevate the look from good to gorgeous. Thanks to Viciley Cosmetics Magic Eyeliner and Lash Kit, applying false eyelashes has never been so easy. Viciley Cosmetics is participating in Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week.

Regular lash glue has an unpleasant smell and can cause eye irritation and a burning sensation in some people. Good news is, with Viciley Cosmetics Magic Eyeliner and Lash Kit, consumers do not need to use lash glue anymore. Made with hypoallergenic adhesive material, the Magic Eyeliner allows them to apply the false lashes directly onto the lash line upon drawing eyeliner. It does not contain any glue or magnets and will not hurt the eyelid.

The eyeliner comes in two options – black and clear – while the lashes come in 10 different styles. There are six pairs of different lashes in the kit, allowing consumers to try out different styles. Moreover, the lashes are 3D and reusable for up to 15 times.

Viciley Cosmetics Magic Eyeliner and Lash Kit Set is convenient to use and can be easily applied at home. It is set to be a favourite among consumers as it can reduce the number of times one needs to go to beauty salons for eyelash extensions. It is also cheaper than eyelash extensions, while offering different lengths and styles.

For distributors in the beauty industry, Viciley Cosmetics Magic Eyeliner and Lash Kit offers a new business opportunity. Due its affordable cost, anyone can start a new business with it.

About Viciley Cosmetics

Established in 2014 in Qingdao, China, Viciley Cosmetics is a leading manufacturer of false lashes, eyeliners and other cosmetic products such as tweezers, eyelash curlers and mascaras. With three factories, the company is dedicated to provide customers with quality services and competitive prices while constantly paying attention to market trends and updating their products according to current market needs. It has hundreds of eyelash styles for customers to choose from and provides customised packaging services. It has served tens of thousands of customers, with an annual sales of 10 million US dollars.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Lynn Zhong

Tel: (+86) 19129987623

Email: viciley-6@hotmail.com

Website: https://hzhzsy.en.alibaba.com

