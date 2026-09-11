Vicor Buys Sites For New Fabs; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Power chipmaker Vicor Corp. (VICR) announced on Friday that it has acquired two sites in New Hampshire to build additional ChiP fabrication plants, expanding capacity to meet demand from advanced AI applications.

Vicor purchased a 334,000-square-foot building on 66 acres in Merrimack and 54 acres in Hooksett to support the build-out of ChiP Fab-2 and Fab-3, with a combined footprint of nearly one million square feet. The company's existing Fab-1 in Andover, Massachusetts, covers 320,000 square feet and is nearing full utilization.

Vicor said Fab-2 has a one-year lead time to initial deployment and will provide scalability for OEMs and hyperscalers seeking U.S. sourcing and freedom to operate amid supply chain disruptions.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Vicor are currently gaining 10.92 percent, changing hands at $197.50.