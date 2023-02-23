Vicor Corp Announces Retreat In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.1 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $8.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $105.5 million from $90.3 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.1 Mln. vs. $8.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $105.5 Mln vs. $90.3 Mln last year.