|
21.04.2022 22:19:26
Vicor Corp Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $5.0 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $15.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $88.3 million from $88.8 million last year.
Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $5.0 Mln. vs. $15.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $88.3 Mln vs. $88.8 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vicor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.04.22
|Ausblick: Vicor präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.22
|What’s Happening With Vicor Stock? (Forbes)
|
23.03.22
|Why Vicor Shares Powered Off Today (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Vicor legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.01.22
|Vicor Corporation : Vicor adds new Global Automotive Segment Director (Investegate)
|
16.12.21
|Vicor Corporation : Vicor wins 2021 World Electronics Achievement Award (Investegate)
|
22.10.21
|Vicor Corp (VICR) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
19.10.21
|Ausblick: Vicor präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)