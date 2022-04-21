Vicor Corp Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.0 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $15.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $88.3 million from $88.8 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

