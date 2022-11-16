Vicor Powering Innovation podcast features DPI UAV Systems tethered drone

Powering Innovation podcast explores advances in tethered Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and the importance of power modules to improve performance and reliability

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vicor Corporation Powering Innovation podcast focuses on world-changing innovations, examining how electronics technologies can be applied to solve real-world challenges. The first episode in the series features DPI UAV Systems (DPI), a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems.



This episode takes a deep dive into an Unmanned Multirotor Aerial Relay system and how DPI is extending communications range 3x with a new class of tethered UAVs. Joe Pawelczyk, Vice President of Operations at DPI, joins Robert Gendron, Vicor’s Corporate Vice President, Product Development, to discuss the cutting-edge technology driving change that addresses real-world problems. The episode examines the communication networks needed for high-security communications, such as in military applications, and how DPI’s technology is far exceeding today’s standards. With drones that can fly up to 400 hours without needing to land, this episode highlights how DPI is taking innovation to new heights.

"The Powering Innovation podcast highlights some of the ways we collaborate with our customers to unleash innovative technologies using high-density power modules. As we explore unique applications and how they are powered, we expect this episode to be of interest to power designers of UAV systems and any engineer who is designing mobile applications where power density is a priority,” said Gendron.

Vicor’s Powering Innovation podcast is available with new episodes released several times per year. Listeners can expect to learn about new ideas in electrification, power challenges, creative power architectures, as well as supply chain issues, real-life challenges and more.

The Powering Innovation podcast is available to download from all major podcast providers, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, and more.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com

About Dragonfly Pictures (DPI)

DPI is an industry leader in the U.S. of small rotary wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). We are recognized for our robust low-cost UAVs, their innovative rotorcraft design, our extensive testing knowledge, and successful UAV deployment. DPI UAVs are designed for tactical applications in near-earth environments, complex terrain, and restricted environments, such as urban, jungle and mountainous areas.

www.dragonflypictures.com

