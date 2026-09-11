Vicor Stock Rises 11% On New Hampshire Manufacturing Expansion

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corporation (VICR) is up 11.10 percent, gaining $19.76 to $197.81 on Friday. The move comes after the company announced the acquisition of a 334,000-square-foot building on 66 acres of industrial land in Merrimack, New Hampshire, along with 54 acres in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The sites will support the development of Vicor ChiP Fab-2 and Fab-3.

Vicor is currently trading at $197.81, up from its previous close of $178.05 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $180.82 and has traded between a high of $202.18 and a low of $180.50. Trading volume stands at 359,602 shares, compared with an average volume of 850,920 shares.

The two new facilities are expected to have a combined footprint of nearly one million square feet and will expand Vicor's manufacturing capacity beyond its 320,000-square-foot ChiP Fab-1 in Andover, Massachusetts, which is approaching capacity. Vicor said Fab-2 is expected to have an initial deployment lead time of about one year, supporting demand from OEMs and hyperscalers for its vertical power delivery technology. Vicor's 52-week range is $47.56 to $382.65.