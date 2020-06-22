Vicore Pharma's Drug Candidate VP01 Demonstrates Potential for Significant Benefit in Severe Pulmonary Hypertension

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for rare lung disorders, announces positive results with VP01 in a gold-standard preclinical model considered predictive of human pulmonary hypertension.

Administration of clinically relevant oral doses of VP01 in the so called Sugen-Hypoxia-induced pulmonary hypertension (PH) model in rats caused a significant and therapeutically meaningful reduction in pulmonary arterial pressure without affecting the systemic blood pressure. In addition, VP01 significantly reduced the small vessel vasculopathy that caused right ventricle remodeling and thereby improved heart function. Together with significant anti-fibrotic effects of VP01, the findings collectively support the hypothesis of clinical efficacy of VP01 against Group 3 PH* in general, and PH secondary to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in particular.

About VP01

VP01 (C21) is a first in class orally available low molecular weight angiotensin II receptor type 2 (AT2R) agonist that activates the "protective arm" of the renin angiotensin system (RAS). The compound has previously shown effects in the bleomycin and monocrotaline pulmonary fibrosis/PH models and is currently in clinical development for IPF, pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis and COVID-19.

Vasculopathy in IPF

Vasculopathy leading to PH starts early in the disease, and even mild cases of IPF can show increased pulmonary arterial pressure. In more advanced stages of the disease, the PH can build up and lead to cardiac failure, which can be fatal.

"Pulmonary hypertension is a common and serious complication of interstitial lung disease, including IPF, and it is not addressed with currently available therapies", says Rohit Batta, CMO, Vicore Pharma. "These new results are very encouraging considering that the Sugen-Hypoxia model involves a profound PH phenotype that resembles human disease".

"Pulmonary hypertension and fibrosis are an unhappy pairing of synergistic co-morbidities: fibrosis leads to vasculopathy which progresses to PH, and fibrosis marks the end-phase of the vasculopathy in PH patients, severely limiting the efficacy of current therapies. VP01 is distinctive in combining antifibrotic efficacy and hemodynamics benefits to prevent the development of small vessel vasculopathy.", says Dan Salvail, Vice-President, IPS Therapeutique.

"A key tenet to this project was the strategic collaboration with the experienced and skilled team at IPS Therapeutique where these advanced experiments were conducted", says Johan Raud, CSO, Vicore Pharma. "Detailed results will be presented in a scientific publication".

About IPS Therapeutique Inc.

IPS Therapeutique Inc. (IPST), Canada, uses highly predictive preclinical models to support successful drug development programs. Safety and efficacy testing focuses on cardiac, respiratory, vascular, and coagulation functions. IPST collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and regulators worldwide, participating in over 100 development programs each year.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore Pharma is a rare disease pharmaceutical company focused on rare lung disorders and related indications. The company currently has two drug development programs, VP01 and VP02.

VP01 (C21) is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF"), pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis ("SSc") and COVID-19. VP02 is based on a new formulation and delivery route of an existing immunomodulatory compound (an "IMiD"). VP02 focuses on the underlying disease and the severe cough associated with IPF. VP01 and VP02 are also being actively evaluated for other indications within the field of interstitial lung diseases (ILD) where there are significant unmet needs.

The company's shares (VICO) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. For more information, see www.vicorepharma.com.

*Group 3 pulmonary hyptertension (PH): PH due to lung diseases such as COPD, ILD, hypoventilation disorders and chronic high altitude exposure.

For further information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard

CEO

tel: +46-70-975-98-63

carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

