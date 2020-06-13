Victoria dealership offers special bonus cash and customer cash back offers on new vehicles

VICTORIA, Texas, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nissan of Victoria, a dealership serving Victoria and the entire surrounding region, is currently offering a variety of great deals on new Nissan models. These offers include bonus cash and customer cash back specials, along with variations on these two key concepts.

The offers are continually changing and only available for a limited time, so those that see something that catches their fancy are encouraged to head to the dealership quickly to take advantage before the opportunity vanishes.

Offers entitled "bonus cash," "bonus cash plus bonus," and "sell down bonus cash" at Nissan of Victoria include:



$2,000 on the 2020 Nissan Armada

on the 2020 Nissan Armada $6,000 on the 2020 Nissan Murano SL

on the 2020 Nissan Murano SL $1,000 on the 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan

on the 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan $500 on 2019 Nissan Sell Down

Offers entitled "customer cash back," and "customer cash back plus bonus," include:



$2,000 for the 2020 Nissan Altima

for the 2020 Nissan Altima $3,500 for the 2020 Nissan Maxima

for the 2020 Nissan Maxima $4,750 or $5,250 for the 2020 Nissan Murano

or for the 2020 Nissan Murano $4,000 for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder

for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder $750 for the 2020 Nissan Sentra

for the 2020 Nissan Sentra $4,000 for the 2020 Nissan TITAN

for the 2020 Nissan TITAN $4,000 for the 2019 Nissan Frontier

for the 2019 Nissan Frontier $1,750 for the 2020 Nissan Kicks

for the 2020 Nissan Kicks $2,750 for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

for the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport $2,500 for the 2020 Nissan Rogue

for the 2020 Nissan Rogue $2,500 for the 2019 Nissan Sentra

for the 2019 Nissan Sentra $7,250 or $8,250 for the 2019 Nissan TITAN XD

or for the 2019 Nissan TITAN XD $6,250 for the 2019 Nissan TITAN

Those intrigued by the special offers on the models above are encouraged to take a digital trip to the Nissan of Victoria website at http://www.nissanofvictoria.com. Those who prefer discussing such matters by phone can opt to make a call to 361-221-8219. Finally, the dealership can also be experienced in-person at its physical location, which enjoys a tactile existence at 6003 N. Navarro Street, Victoria.

