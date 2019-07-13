Victoria outside K-12 support workers ratify tentative agreement

VICTORIA, BC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 382, K-12 outside support workers at School District 61, reached a tentative agreement on July 11 following four sessions of bargaining that began in June.

CUPE 382 President Fred Schmidt noted that bargaining was reasonable, with no outlandish demands on either side.

"This was an amazing learning experience," said Schmidt. "It's so gratifying to come to equal outcomes at the end, and I recommend that all members get involved at some point."

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expired on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school district boards of trustees, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in this month.

CUPE 382 members, who provide services that support students, include Custodians, Trades, Maintenance, and Grounds. They keep schools tidy and make them a pleasant place for students to learn; clear branches, snow and ice during inclement weather; keep grounds and fields a safe place for children to play and exercise; and maintain facilities and keep schools comfortable. They provide K-12 support service in Greater Victoria at 22 K-12 schools in School District 61.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

