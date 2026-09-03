|
03.09.2026 13:48:20
Victoria's Secret & Co. Net Income Rises In Q2, Lifts FY26 Sales Outlook; Stock Falls In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $183.05 million, or $2.18 a share, compared to last year's $16.2 million, or $0.20 a share.
Adjusted net income stood at $80.2 million compared to $26.9 million in the previous year.
Net sales increased to $1.610 billion from $1.459 billion in the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be in the range of $7.100 billion to $7.180 billion, an increase from the previously communicated guidance range of $7.030 billion to $7.130 billion.
Also, it anticipates net sales for the third quarter of 2026 to be in the range of $1.570 billion to $1.600 billion, compared to net sales of $1.472 billion for the third quarter of 2025.
VSCO was trading at $69.70, down 17.73 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Plus - 26.000er-Marke zurückerobert -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne gemacht. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.