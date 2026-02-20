Confidence Aktie
Victoria’s Secret Stock Up 93% as New $8.5 Million Fund Bet Signals Confidence in This Retailer's Turnaround
On February 17, 2026, Seldon Capital disclosed a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), acquiring 155,950 shares in the fourth quarter—an estimated $8.45 million trade.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Seldon Capital LP reported acquiring 155,950 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter. At quarter-end, the new position was valued at $8.45 million.Victoria's Secret & Co. is a leading specialty retailer in the women's apparel and beauty sector, operating at scale with a global footprint and a diverse product portfolio. The company leverages its iconic brand recognition and expansive retail network to drive sales and maintain customer loyalty. Strategic investments in digital channels and product innovation support its competitive positioning in the evolving consumer landscape.
