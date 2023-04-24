Victory Capital Direct Investor Business Rebrands as "Victory Capital InVest” and Expands Offerings to Include Brokerage Capabilities

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today introduced "Victory Capital InVest,” the new brand for its direct investor business. The Company also announced the expansion of the business to include "Marketplace,” its new open architecture brokerage platform for individual investors.

Marketplace provides investors with access to trade individual stocks as well as a broad range of mutual funds and ETFs from many providers. Investors can also choose mutual funds and ETFs from Victory Capital. Later this year, the Company plans to introduce a digital investing platform that will enable investors to select model portfolios that are created and managed for them based on their individual goals. There is no change to the current platform, which provides investors direct access to Victory Funds and the Company’s USAA® 529 Education Savings Plan.

The Victory Capital InVest brand reflects the breadth of offerings available to individual investors while highlighting how easy it is to consolidate accounts with one provider and receive exceptional timely service and advice.

"We take pride in treating every investor, every financial situation, and every goal, large or small, with the same level of personalized attention,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The introduction of Marketplace provides new and existing investors with the choice and flexibility they desire on a single platform.”

Marketplace can be accessed online or through the Victory Capital mobile app, or by calling a U.S.-based investment specialist. The Company does not charge additional fees to investors seeking advice on how best to achieve their financial goals regardless of the size of their account. Investors pay zero commissions for most online trades and may be eligible to receive an investment bonus when they transfer assets to the new platform.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $158.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors may be charged a transaction fee for on-line trades of certain third-party funds or equity and third-party fund trades placed through a phone representative. Investors will not pay any commissions or transaction charges for purchases or sales of Victory mutual funds or ETFs. Other fees and expenses, including items such as fund expenses, third-third-party mutual fund sales charges, wire fees, account maintenance fees will apply.

Certain restrictions apply for Victory Capital’s bonus programs. Please click here for more details.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target,” "believe,” "expect,” "aim,” "intend,” "may,” "anticipate,” "assume,” "budget,” "continue,” "estimate,” "future,” "objective,” "outlook,” "plan,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "will,” "can have,” "likely,” "should,” "would,” "could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital’s control such as the conflict in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital’s filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Victory Funds and the USAA 529 Education Savings Plan (Plan) are distributed by Victory Capital Services, Inc. (VCS). VCS is not affiliated with United Services Automobile Association or its affiliates (USAA). USAA and the Plan logos are trademarks of USAA and are being used under license.

© 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune® annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

