Victory Capital Names David Alt Director of Responsible Investing

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today announced David Alt, CFA, has joined the firm as Director of Responsible Investing. He will be based in Cleveland, Ohio, and report to Kelly Cliff, President, Investment Franchises.

In this newly created role, Mr. Alt will support integration and reporting of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics across Victory Capital’s investment products. In collaboration with the investment teams, he will advance existing ESG practices and refine the use of ESG data in investment processes. As chair of the Company’s proxy voting committee, he will also engage with management teams at portfolio companies on ESG-related issues.

"Dave brings a wealth of experience in responsible investing and ESG stewardship to Victory Capital,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO. "Driving positive environmental and societal impacts is compatible with maximizing risk-adjusted investment performance. Responsible investing and ESG-risk mitigation have always been essential components of active management due diligence and managing these factors in an organized framework is critical for long-term success.”

Alt will also join Victory Capital’s Diversity, Inclusion, Cohesion, and Engagement Committee and oversee the Company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Head of Responsible Investing, at PNC Financial Services Group. He is a CFA Charterholder and earned M.A. and B.B.A. degrees in Economics from Kent State University.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $131.8 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

