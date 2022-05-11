|
11.05.2022 22:28:00
Victory Capital Reports April 2022 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.0 billion as of April 30, 2022.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
April 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
Solutions
|
$
|
54,181
|
|
$
|
58,656
|
Fixed Income
|
|
31,088
|
|
|
33,071
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
29,119
|
|
|
30,543
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
16,285
|
|
|
18,489
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
13,152
|
|
|
14,548
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
14,480
|
|
|
15,654
|
Alternative Investments
|
|
4,582
|
|
|
4,025
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
162,887
|
|
$
|
174,985
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,098
|
|
|
3,113
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
165,985
|
|
$
|
178,098
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
110,039
|
|
$
|
118,119
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
|
50,837
|
|
|
54,733
|
ETFs4
|
|
5,109
|
|
|
5,246
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
165,985
|
|
$
|
178,098
|
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
|
4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $166.0 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005870/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Victory Capital A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Victory Capital A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Victory Capital A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Victory Capital A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)