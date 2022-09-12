Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class August 31, 2022 July 31, 2022 Solutions $ 52,710 $ 54,134 Fixed Income 28,625 29,765 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 27,643 28,530 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,551 16,098 U.S. Large Cap Equity 11,925 12,773 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 13,758 14,091 Alternative Investments 5,648 5,715 Total Long-Term Assets $ 155,861 $ 161,106 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,217 3,123 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,078 $ 164,229 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 104,652 $ 108,151 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 48,924 50,659 ETFs4 5,503 5,418 Total Assets Under Management $ 159,078 $ 164,229 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.1 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune’s annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005332/en/