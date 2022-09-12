Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports August 2022 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.1 billion as of August 31, 2022. The Company also reported average net assets under management for the month of August of $163.6 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

August 31, 2022

 

July 31, 2022

Solutions

$

52,710

 

$

54,134

Fixed Income

 

28,625

 

 

29,765

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

27,643

 

 

28,530

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,551

 

 

16,098

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,925

 

 

12,773

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

13,758

 

 

14,091

Alternative Investments

 

5,648

 

 

5,715

Total Long-Term Assets

$

155,861

 

$

161,106

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,217

 

 

3,123

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,078

 

$

164,229

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

104,652

 

$

108,151

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

48,924

 

 

50,659

ETFs4

 

5,503

 

 

5,418

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,078

 

$

164,229

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.1 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.

Fortune’s annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.

