Victory Capital Reports December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $151.8 billion on December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

December 31, 2019

 

November 30, 2019

Fixed Income

$

37,973

 

$

37,800

Solutions

 

31,649

 

 

30,850

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

26,347

 

 

26,006

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

17,346

 

 

17,090

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,091

 

 

13,934

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

12,603

 

 

12,097

Other

 

236

 

 

212

Total Long-Term Assets

$

140,245

 

$

137,990

Money Market Assets

 

11,587

 

 

11,489

Total Assets Under Management

$

151,832

 

$

149,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

118,605

 

$

116,832

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

29,014

 

 

28,555

ETFs

 

4,213

 

 

4,091

Total Assets Under Management

$

151,832

 

$

149,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $151.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us. Twitter and LinkedIn

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

