|
10.02.2022 22:33:00
Victory Capital Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $176.8 billion as of January 31, 2022.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
Jan. 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Solutions2
|
$
|
58,312
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,364
|
|
Fixed Income2
|
|
34,587
|
|
|
|
|
35,154
|
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
29,119
|
|
|
|
|
30,578
|
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
18,521
|
|
|
|
|
20,094
|
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
14,618
|
|
|
|
|
15,766
|
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity2
|
|
15,492
|
|
|
|
|
16,050
|
|
Alternative Investments2
|
|
3,054
|
|
|
|
|
2,548
|
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
173,703
|
|
|
|
$
|
180,554
|
|
|
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,095
|
|
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
176,798
|
|
|
|
$
|
183,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds3
|
$
|
118,998
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,142
|
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4
|
|
52,952
|
|
|
|
|
54,641
|
|
ETFs5
|
|
4,848
|
|
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
176,798
|
|
|
|
$
|
183,654
|
1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Beginning in January 2022, the Company’s "Other” asset class has been categorized to Solutions, Fixed Income, Global / Non-U.S. Equity, and Alternative Investments based on the underlying investment strategy. Additionally, all assets managed using alternative investment strategies are now included in the Company’s Alternative Investments asset class. Prior-period figures have been adjusted accordingly.
|
3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
|
5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $176.8 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Management, Inc.
Fortune’s annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005638/en/
