Victory Capital Reports September 2022 Assets Under Management and Positive Year-to-Date Long-term Net Flows

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $147.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, and average assets under management for the third quarter period of $158.9 billion. The Company also reported long-term net flows in the third quarter improved to -$553 million, resulting in positive year-to-date long-term net flows of $1.860 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Sep. 30, 2022 Aug. 31, 2022 Solutions $ 48,551 $ 52,710 Fixed Income 27,198 28,625 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 25,754 27,643 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,109 15,551 U.S. Large Cap Equity 10,762 11,925 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 12,293 13,758 Alternative Investments 5,334 5,648 Total Long-Term Assets $ 144,001 $ 155,861 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,256 3,217 Total Assets Under Management $ 147,257 $ 159,078 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 96,591 $ 104,652 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 45,557 48,924 ETFs4 5,110 5,503 Total Assets Under Management $ 147,257 $ 159,078 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Third-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report third-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, November 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $147.3 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune’s list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

