Victory Nutrition International Announces the Launch of PerformLyte™

LEDERACH, Pa., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International, Inc. ("VNI") announces its new breakthrough Prodosomed® electrolyte and phytonutrient formula.

PerformLyte™ promotes immunity, hydration, proper pH, strength, endurance, and recovery and contains no sugar or stimulants. PerformLyte™ PL425 PEC, is even more unique because it is Prodosomed® to ensure rapid & sustained absorption.

PerformLyte™ is more than just an electrolyte formula. PerformLyte™ includes a complete comprehensive blend of electrolytes; enriched with a unique formula of phytoceuticals rich in bioflavonoids & antioxidants to enhance electrolyte benefits, immunity, energy, and oxygen utilization.

Most electrolyte products are limited to sodium, potassium, or magnesium. PerformLyte™ has a full spectrum of trace minerals, including nickel, zinc, and selenium to name a few. Many of the electrolytes in PerformLyte™ are derived from trace minerals in pure natural seawater, making PerformLyte™ more powerful and synergistic. The full spectrum of naturally occurring electrolytes from seawater provides the same proportions of electrolytes that exist in human blood.

PerformLyte™ is powered by VNI's Prodosome® technology, which allows for rapid and sustained absorption of nutrients. The advantage of better-absorbed minerals means more electrolytes, which nourish and promote essential electrical functions of cells in the body. PerformLyte™ allows the body to move better, have more energy, reduce lactic acid to help relax the muscles, and maintain proper pH balance.1,2

PerformLyte™ provides energy without any stimulants or sugar. The ElevATP® formula contains ancient peat and apple extract to support natural energy. Natural energy allows the body to be able to perform longer, recover faster, improve blood circulation, and utilize oxygen properly. ElevATP® is clinically shown to support improved strength, power, and performance in resistance-trained athletes.* ElevATP® is unique in that it naturally helps the body produce its own ATP the way nature intended.3

PerformLyte™ includes phytonutrients that supply an abundance of antioxidants. Spectra™, a scientifically validated plant-based formula of fruit, vegetable, and herbal concentrates and extracts, has been shown to inhibit free radical production and optimize cellular metabolic activity within the human body.*

Supports the structure and function of cells and body fluids.*

Promotes optimal fluid balance and hydration.*

Improves exercise performance, reduces premature muscle fatigue, and prevents muscle cramping and promotes immunity.*

Supports muscle function.*

Helps maintain the correct acid/alkaline balance (pH) of the blood – for optimal oxygen utilization.*

Made in the USA .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

PerformLyteTM Electrolyte + Phytonutrient Formula

For more information please visit: https://vni.life/retail/corporate/product/18156

Prodosome® Technology

VNI's Prodosome® (SK713 SLP) breakthrough proprietary exclusive nutrient encapsulation technology promotes unprecedented rapidly absorbed "Nutrition That Gets In®." This technology is also clinically demonstrated to enhance nutrient uptake and bioavailability.

For more information please visit: http://vniscience.com

About Victory Nutrition International, Inc. (VNI)

VNI was launched in January 2014 and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI produces high-quality well-researched products with unique, exclusive, patented and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market and exclusive products are made with premium quality research-driven, safety affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are all validated by published clinical studies.

For more information please visit: https://vni.life

