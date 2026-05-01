01.05.2026 07:01:33

Victory Square: Hydreight Delivers Record Growth And Profitability In FY25

(RTTNews) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. said Hydreight Technologies delivered record results for fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared to $136 thousand, prior year. Revenue increased to approximately $35.4 million from approximately $16.04 million. Adjusted revenue was $43.56 million, up 95% from last year.

Hydreight has publicly disclosed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $150 million. The incremental growth is expected to be supported largely by existing infrastructure.

Hydreight Technologies (NURS.V) is Victory Square's largest operating subsidiary and the primary driver of the company's consolidated financial performance. As at December 31, 2025, Victory Square held a 51.03% ownership interest in Hydreight and consolidates its financial results.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
18:27 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
18:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
17:56 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:46 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen