On its third-quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, VIDA Global (NYSEMKT:VIDA) reported that it ended the quarter with nearly 1,400 active and onboarded artificial intelligence employees. The enterprise software firm is adding outcome-based pricing alongside its subscription plans for completed workflow tasks. That transition lets the business tap into broader corporate labor budgets rather than constrained software budgets. Three takeaways from the call explain how this strategy shapes its long-term potential.

When software vendors charge flat subscription fees, corporate clients pay from limited IT budgets. By billing directly for completed business outcomes, such as qualified leads or booked appointments, a vendor can capture corporate payroll dollars instead.

Early customer adoption centered on basic phone and messaging workflows. Management launched computer agents, software that performs tasks inside web applications, to handle complex back-office tasks and raise revenue per deployment.

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