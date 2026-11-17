Vida Globa a Aktie
WKN DE: A427JK / ISIN: US92649G1085
|
17.11.2026 17:04:27
VIDA Global: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, VIDA Global (NYSEMKT:VIDA) reported that it ended the quarter with nearly 1,400 active and onboarded artificial intelligence employees. The enterprise software firm is adding outcome-based pricing alongside its subscription plans for completed workflow tasks. That transition lets the business tap into broader corporate labor budgets rather than constrained software budgets. Three takeaways from the call explain how this strategy shapes its long-term potential.
When software vendors charge flat subscription fees, corporate clients pay from limited IT budgets. By billing directly for completed business outcomes, such as qualified leads or booked appointments, a vendor can capture corporate payroll dollars instead.
Early customer adoption centered on basic phone and messaging workflows. Management launched computer agents, software that performs tasks inside web applications, to handle complex back-office tasks and raise revenue per deployment.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vida Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vida Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vida Global Inc Registered Shs -A-
|0,61
|-9,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Zahlen als wichtiger Termin: ATX und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
An der heimischen sowie an der deutschen Börsen wurden am Dienstag kräftige Verluste eingefahren. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag nach unten.