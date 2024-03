Video: B2Gold CEO on laying the foundations for growth

B2Gold (TSX: BTO) is navigating a capital-intensive period aimed at pushing the 1 million oz. gold mark from 2025, CEO Clive Johnson says.Johnson, an industry veteran with several discovery-to-mine projects under his belt, says he’s confident the company can find more metal within its portfolio of assets in the Philippines, Namibia and Mali.“We don’t need to go out and buy a lot of growth right now because we have growth in the company, and our exploration team is one of the best in the world,” he told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, during the recent Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s event in Toronto.B2Gold is expected to have lower production levels in 2024, between 850,000 and 900,000 oz. gold. It has budgeted about $65 million spread for exploration throughout the portfolio this year. That comes on top of significant capital expenditure for expanding the Mali-based Fekola operation and developing the Goose project in Nunavut. The company is also exploring the smaller-scale Gramalote project in Colombia.Watch the full video interview below. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel