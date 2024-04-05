|
05.04.2024 21:27:30
Video: British Columbia arms miners with new ESG digital credentials system
New digital credentials offered to British Columbia’s mining operators will increase their competitiveness in sustainability-focused markets, says senior director of ESG & Digital Trust.Nancy Norris says the tools allow miners to prove where their products come from and how they were produced.“We’re seeing more and more that mining operators are being asked to prove out their ESG performance, to have more sustainable practices globally,” Norris explained to The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, at last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto.The initiative forms part of a $6.6-million investment by the province’s Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Ministry in technology to streamline and secure the sharing of sensitive permitting and sustainability information. Norris says the new system has the potential for digital credentials to transform how information and data are shared across the mining supply chain.Watch the full conversation below.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!