Video: Critical Metals says NASDAQ opens new doors to financing Austria lithium mine

Critical Metals’ (NASDAQ: CRML) milestone NASDAQ listing has placed the lithium developer in the ‘big league,’ according to executive chairman Tony Sage.“We’ve now got a billion-dollar US market cap,” Sage told The Northern Miner’s western Editor, Henry Lazenby, during last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s convention in Toronto.“That’s very exciting for us and opens up a lot of doors for future financing with a balance sheet that strong.”Critical Metals owns the $1.5 billion Wolfsberg lithium project in Carinthia, Austria, set to become Europe’s first battery-grade lithium mine by 2027. The company has secured supply agreements with BMW and a deal with Riyadh-based Obeikan Investment Group to build a lithium hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia.It’s now focused on financing the fully permitted Wolfsberg project, which has an estimated capital cost of $450 – $470 million.Watch the full conversation below. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel