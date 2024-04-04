|
04.04.2024 19:30:26
Video: Ecora Resources capitalizes on chronic exploration underinvestment
In the competitive metals royalty and streaming industry, Ecora Resources (TSX: ECOR) stands apart by targeting non-precious metals pivotal to the energy transition, CEO Marc Bishop Lafleche asserts.Aiming to capitalize on the chronic underinvestment in exploration, Ecora focuses on commodities that are needed for energy production and transmission through storage.“We’re not focused on battery metals specifically,” Lafleche told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, at last month’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto. “It’s a bigger play than that.”Like other royalty and streaming companies, Ecora offers non-dilutive, flexible financing and long-term partnership opportunities that represent a stable capital source for miners, Lafleche says.Watch the full interview below.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
