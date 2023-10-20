|
20.10.2023 21:07:00
Video: John McCluskey reflects on Alamos Gold’s rise and Canada’s political risk advantage
In an interview at The Northern Miner’s Canadian Mining Symposium in London, U.K., Oct. 12-13, John McCluskey, president and CEO of Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI), spoke about the origins of the precious metals miner, surviving the dot-com bust, and its journey to its current C$6.5 billion-plus market cap. McCluskey, in conversation with Chris Hinde, director of Pick & Pen, also discussed his history with Glamis Gold in the 1980s and later Grayd Resources, which was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines in 2011. Finally, he described what led Alamos to acquire assets in Canada — including Young-Davidson, Lynn Lake and the high-grade Island Gold mine — starting in 2015.Watch the full video:Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
