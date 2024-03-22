|
22.03.2024 20:02:00
Video: Wheaton Precious Metals’ Randy Smallwood on ‘most active deal-making year’
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM; NYSE: WPM; LSE: WPM) is celebrating one of its most active deal-making years, clinching eight transactions with over $1 billion in commitments over roughly the past 12 months, says president and CEO Randy Smallwood.He says the current deal-making environment has worsened, lamenting a diminished availability of high-quality projects meeting the team’s investment criteria. He suggests the industry’s chronic underinvestment in exploration and development for new mines is partly to blame.Smallwood also outlines in an interview during a recent industry event in Toronto with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, how Wheaton plans to achieve its long-term objective of reaching and maintaining over 850,000 gold-equivalent oz. of yearly production.Watch the full video here:Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!