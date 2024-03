Video: Wheaton Precious Metals’ Randy Smallwood on ‘most active deal-making year’

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM; NYSE: WPM; LSE: WPM) is celebrating one of its most active deal-making years, clinching eight transactions with over $1 billion in commitments over roughly the past 12 months, says president and CEO Randy Smallwood.He says the current deal-making environment has worsened, lamenting a diminished availability of high-quality projects meeting the team’s investment criteria. He suggests the industry’s chronic underinvestment in exploration and development for new mines is partly to blame.Smallwood also outlines in an interview during a recent industry event in Toronto with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby, how Wheaton plans to achieve its long-term objective of reaching and maintaining over 850,000 gold-equivalent oz. of yearly production.Watch the full video here: Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel