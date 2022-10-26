|
26.10.2022 19:00:00
Video: Essential Tremor Patient's Life Changes After Minimally Invasive Medical Procedure at Tampa General Hospital
USF Health Morsani College of Medicine neurosurgeons at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) are the first in Tampa Bay to perform an innovative new procedure that gives a man back his ability to do everyday tasks for the first time in years.
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine trembling uncontrollably all the time. That is the reality for approximately 10 million Americans who suffer essential tremor (ET), a nervous system disorder that causes debilitating, uncontrollable shaking of the hands, head and voice.
Because of a remarkable new procedure at Tampa General, essential tremor patient David Sherwood can now do tasks such as prepare meals, walk his dog, garden and operate his computer — everyday acts that were impossible for him to do.
Click on Focused Ultrasound at Tampa General Hospital to see Sherwood's life-changing experience.
TGH Media Contact: Karen Barrera
Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships
(813) 928-1603 (cell)
USF Health Media Contact: Sarah Worth
Director of Communications
(813) 928-0861
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-essential-tremor-patients-life-changes-after-minimally-invasive-medical-procedure-at-tampa-general-hospital-301660259.html
SOURCE Tampa General Hospital
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.