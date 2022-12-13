|
13.12.2022 06:39:09
Video game hub Japan confronts problem of addiction
FROM Super Mario to Final Fantasy, Japan has long been synonymous with gaming, but some experts and parents fear a growing addiction problem is going unaddressed.While nearby nations like China and South Korea have imposed drastic restrictions on youth gaming in recent years – with mixed results – some Japanese families feel they are being left to deal with the issue on their own.Each month, a group meets in Tokyo to swap stories and strategies for tackling their children’s gaming habits.“My only comfort is that he has been keeping his promise to stay offline overnight,” one father says, as another confides their child has been attending a rehab day camp.The group’s founder, Sakiko Kuroda, says children in Japan now start playing video games early in primary school, and pandemic restrictions mean many are playing for longer.Many parents do not know how to deal with the issue, and there is “a lack of action by the government and the gaming industry,” said Kuroda, who started the group in 2019 as an informal meet-up.“People come from across the country to take part, as this kind of self-help gathering is rare in Japan.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HUB CO LTDmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HUB CO LTDmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HUB CO LTD
|627,00
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Dienstagshandel aufwärts. Der DAX schloss ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Anleger feiern den geringer als befürchtet ausgefallenen Verbraucherpreisanstieg und kaufen kräftig zu. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger mehrheitlich freundlich gestimmt.