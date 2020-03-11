+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
11.03.2020 20:20:00

Video Piracy: Ecosystem, Risks, and Impact

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of video services has changed consumption patterns as well as the dynamics of content and service piracy. Credential sharing, app-based sharing, and illegal live streaming have ushered in a new age of digital pirates and attitudes among consumers regarding fair use. This report examines trends in content piracy and methods for stopping these emerging piracy methods. It also provides a five-year forecast for the impact of piracy on the video industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873724/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-piracy-ecosystem-risks-and-impact-301021698.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tiefrote US-Börsen -- ATX geht mit deutlichem Minus in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte seine Gewinne zur Wochenmitte nicht halten und gab letztlich deutlich ab. Ein Erholungsversuch des DAX schlug fehl. Die Wall Street verbucht am Mittwoch Abschläge. In Fernost standen die Zeichen auf Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB