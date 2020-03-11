|
11.03.2020 20:20:00
Video Piracy: Ecosystem, Risks, and Impact
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of video services has changed consumption patterns as well as the dynamics of content and service piracy. Credential sharing, app-based sharing, and illegal live streaming have ushered in a new age of digital pirates and attitudes among consumers regarding fair use. This report examines trends in content piracy and methods for stopping these emerging piracy methods. It also provides a five-year forecast for the impact of piracy on the video industry.
