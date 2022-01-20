Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
20.01.2022 08:53:48
Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers
MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two windows of World Cup qualifying starting next week.The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean was criticized by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter in September for its lack of Video Assistant Referees.“That’s where the modern game is going,” he said. “We want to be right up there with the rest of the world, our region, in terms of the quality and the technology. And we need to find a way to get that done.”CONCACAF said Wednesday that VAR will be used for six remaining qualifiers for each of the eight teams in the final round. It also will be added for this year’s CONCACAF women’s championship, which is used to determine qualifying for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic tournament, CONCACAF’s men’s and women’s under-20 championships and this year’s CONCACAF Champions League.FIFA’s World Cup regulations allow regional confederations to implement video review and goal line technology. CONCACAF said in April that it was using VAR for the remainder of its 2021 Champions League, for last June’s Nations League final four and for last summer’s Gold Cup.FIFA used VAR for the 2018 men’s World Cup and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Premier League adopted video reviews for 2019-20 and UEFA for the European Champions League that same season. UEFA began using it during World Cup qualifiers in September.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 120,00
|-0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.