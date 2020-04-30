Videos By Scott's on Fifth Chef Garner Worldwide Audience

INDIALANTIC, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It should have come as no surprise that, having temporarily closed his award-winning restaurant because of COVID-19 precautions, much-honored owner-chef Scott Earick of Scott's on Fifth in Indialantic, Fla., should have turned to videos. Before he owned restaurants in Florida, Earick, a former child actor, was featured in a television series in Italy and hosted a weekly cooking and talk show, "Capital Dish," in Tallahassee.

"It just seemed like the natural thing to do, for me as well as the people who come to my restaurant, who are looking for a way to get away from everything, if only for a little while," said Earick, who has owned and been sole chef at Scott's on Fifth for 14 years.

Earick returns to his restaurant kitchen at 6:30 p.m. EDT daily to do virtual cooking lessons on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/scotts.fifth), with dishes based not on what Earick serves in his glitzy, higher-end restaurant, but what viewers are likely to have on hand. Ingredients are listed on Earick's Facebook feed well in advance of each program.

So popular a personality in east Central Florida is the ebullient Earick that his first video, two weeks ago, garnered about 1,000 viewers. Thousands more, from as far away as Hong Kong, Italy, the United Kingdom and Australia, now watch the presentations every day, "probably as many outside this area as inside it," in Earick's words.

Earick, who last year was selected to cook at the "Cheers, Queers" Pride Week event at the James Beard House in Manhattan, was featured in a story in Gannett's FLORIDA TODAY, part of the USA Today Network, and on Orlando news programs.

He also has been approached by food producers to feature their products and by charitable groups to include their representatives; he currently is negotiating with a national organization to feature military veterans.

Earick said he expects to continue the program through and after the current emergency.

For additional information about Scott Earick's online cooking lessons, go to: https://www.floridatoday.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/18/chef-scott-earick-virtual-cooking-lessons/5158612002/

For additional information about Scott's on Fifth, go to: https://www.scottsonfifth.com/

