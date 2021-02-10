VIDIZMO Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2020 Vendor Assessment

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US44848219, November 2020).

"Today, digital evidence constitutes more than 90% of the total evidence collected and law enforcement agencies are struggling to process this information rapidly to solve crimes," says CEO of VIDIMZO, Nadeem Khan.

He continued, "As a relatively new player compared to others mentioned in the IDC MarketScape, VIDIZMO brings modern perspective and cutting-edge technologies to solve crime using its digital evidence management system. Ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps agencies save time and increase efficiency while maintaining full integrity, security, and control over digital evidence throughout the case and during the retention period. While the chain of custody reports and audit logs keep a complete record of digital evidence access, processing, and its lifecycle stages."

He further added, "Recognition in the IDC MarketScape[1], reaffirms VIDIZMO's vision of the industry's future!"

VIDIZMO, through cutting-edge technologies and detailed access management, helps law enforcement agencies streamline evidence management from collection to disposition and solve crime more efficiently. An excerpt and detailed description of VIDIZMO's positioning in the IDC MarketScape[1] can be found here.

The IDC MarketScape report noted the following strengths for VIDIZMO: "VIDIZMO's solution is friendly and technology agnostic, making integration and interoperability seamless. The company's approach to data management and cloud management is to give clients the freedom to work with the data as they would like while retaining ownership and keeping the costs under control."

The IDC MarketScape also noted, "The VIDIZMO solution is suitable for agencies that are struggling primarily with video management challenges, smaller agencies, agencies that may only need a subsect of functionality, and agencies that are concerned with data ownership constraints with other DEM providers."

To further elaborate, VIDIZMO provides law enforcement agencies with the option to choose amongst flexible deployment options; based on compliance or organizational requirements. They can deploy VIDIZMO solutions in their AWS, Azure Cloud subscription, on-premise or VIDIZMO provided Cloud as a dedicated or SaaS Service. By extension, VIDIZMO is automatically compliant with many security certifications such as CJIS, FIPS, GDPR and much more provided by the Azure & AWS Commercial and Government Cloud.

VIDIZMO Solutions are now available to deploy in 60+ regions in 140 countries through Azure Marketplace and 77 availability zones within 24 geographic regions through AWS Marketplace. Other strategic and notable partnerships of VIDIZMO include SYNNEX, Carahsoft, West Telco, SoftwareONE, British Telecom and NEC.

Through VIDIZMO, agencies can fulfill the following evidence management use cases:

Streamline evidence collection from multiple sources; CCTV, Body-Worn Camera, Dashcams, Drones etc.

Securely share evidence with different agencies.

Manage surveillance footage in a centralized location, keeping it secure and restricting access.

Automatic redaction of Personally identifiable information (PII).

Collect evidence from the public through community portals.

Improve evidence search and analysis through AI.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO has been recognized by Gartner for enterprise video content management solutions and now as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape[1]. It has more than a decade of experience in providing secure and compliant video solutions to leading government and commercial enterprises.

To learn more about VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System offerings and capabilities, visit the website or contact us to schedule a demo or claim a free trial.

[1] IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US44848219, November 2020).

