Vie Management Completes its Million Dollar Renovation of Vie Lofts at San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vie Management, a student housing real estate investment company that promotes healthy lifestyles and takes a hospitality approach to guest services, has just completed the million dollar renovation of Vie Lofts at San Marcos.

Located at 817 Chestnut St., San Marcos, Texas, Vie Lofts at San Marcos is a luxury student housing community located within walking distance from Texas State University. Vie Lofts at San Marcos focuses on building a community that fosters residents, also known as guests, to live their best life, while offering them a hotel feel.

"We are constantly striving to find ways to improve the Vie experience for our residents by listening to what our residents need and want in their community," said Derrick Milam, COO of Vie Management. "By listening to their needs, we can build a better community that boosts their overall living experience, health and happiness."

The million dollar renovation included upgrading the infinity pool and exclusive observation deck, building a deluxe yoga studio and Vie FIT 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, a co-working and creative lounge, study rooms as well as an enhanced leasing office. The community is also opening Kahvie Café, its very own café, that offers a one-stop-shop for residents by serving specialty coffees, healthy food and vegan options, providing the perfect place for students to caffeinate and study.

The 245-bed community also recently renovated its spacious floor plans including one, two and four-bedroom options. The renovations included updating each apartment, including new enhanced access doors, lighting, faux-wood flooring and more. Conveniently located, Vie Lofts at San Marcos is the perfect combination of live, work, play and study.

About Vie Management:

Vie Management is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management company operating a diversified portfolio of student housing and multifamily communities throughout the country. With over 18 years of experience, Vie has owned and managed more than 40,000 beds. Vie's global team of 200 dedicated professionals believe it is our core mission to create engaging and inspiring living experiences for all our thousands of valued residents across the premier housing markets of the United States. Emphasizing a life of health, fitness, diversity and personal growth, Vie has created destination communities with a consistent track record of success and value-creation for our residents and investors alike. In every community we cultivate, guests enjoy access to premium services such as world class Fitness Centers (Vie Fit), exclusive high-end coffee experiences (Kahvie Café), comfortable coworking and creative lounges, elevated design and an array of unique amenities for resident enjoyment and creativity.

Vie Management is active in all its local communities, via its Vie Inspired Program, and committed to philanthropic investment wherever we are located.

