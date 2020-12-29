Vietnam has the largest chicken export factory complex in Southeast Asia for the first time

BINH PHUOC, Vietnam, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of December 23, CPV FOOD Co., Ltd., a member of C.P Vietnam Livestock Joint Stock Company held the Inauguration Ceremony of CPV Food Factory Complex in Binh Phuoc. This is the largest chicken farming complex for export in Southeast Asia up to now.

The inauguration ceremony of the CPV FOOD factory complex took place in parallel and was an outstanding activity of the Investment Promotion Conference of Binh Phuoc province in Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Park chaired by Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and nearly 1000 delegates came from ministries, departments, consulates of countries and economic groups at home and abroad.

After two years of the Investment Trade Promotion Conference of Binh Phuoc province 2018, C.P. Vietnam has realized its commitment to invest and build the CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc export chicken processing factory complex, contributing to the economic development of the province and the lives of local people.

CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc Factory Complex Project has an initial investment capital of 250 million USD, a design capacity of up to 100 million units/year (after 2023), implemented by CP Group. CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc is rated internationally, creating a strong breakthrough in the livestock industry in Vietnam; providing high quality, food-safe chicken products to domestic consumers and exporters: Japan (45%), Europe (35%), Asia (10%), and the Middle East (10%). The project is expected to bring in foreign currency of 100 million USD/year in phase 1 and 200 million USD/year in phase 2.

Mr. Montri Suwanposri - General Director of CP Vietnam Joint Stock Company shared: "Investing in Vietnam for over a quarter of a century, we deeply understand the macro policy of the Government of Vietnam and director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in promoting Vietnam to become a country producing international standard food and increasing exports. With the strength and successful experience in exporting poultry meat over 20 years of CP Group, we boldly set out the Mission of the closed chain project to export poultry meat from Vietnam. That is the Mission 'Improving the quality of Vietnamese food, contributing to bringing Vietnam on the map of branded poultry meat exports in the world'."

CPV FOOD Binh Phuoc factory complex complies with 100% traceability of the entire supply chain from upstream of raw materials for food production to processed products, ... With synchronous solutions for the environment and well-being animal benefits, ... meet all the strict criteria from high-end importing countries. The project is divided into 2 phases. In which, phase 1 (from 2019-2023) is implemented in 6 localities in Binh Phuoc province including Dong Xoai city, Binh Long town, Dong Phu district, Chon Thanh district, Hon Quan district, district Bu Dang, with a scale of 50 million broilers/year. Phase 2 will then increase capacity to 100 million broilers/year.

