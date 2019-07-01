Vietnamese National Brand Rang Dong Introduces "Powered by Tuya" Products to Promote Commercial Lighting Solutions for Smart Cities

HANOI, Vietnam, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2019, Vietnamese national lighting brand Rang Dong has launched its latest smart products powered by Tuya Smart's AI+IoT Platform. At its "Human Centric Lighting" event in Hanoi, Rang Dong announced its involvement and expansion in the smart lighting business and electrical industry by developing commercial lighting systems for smart cities.

As part of this launch, Tuya Smart has been named Rang Dong's global strategic partner. With AI+IoT OS-level technology and efficient, stable and global cloud computing services, Tuya Smart will support Rang Dong's launch of commercial IoT devices, beginning with smart lighting products. This partnership is an essential step of Tuya Smart's "Nebula Project," where Tuya works with local companies to become leading IoT developers in their home markets.

Vietnam is a quickly-developing country. With Tuya's support and smart lighting systems equipped with energy-saving features as a starting point, Rang Dong aims to build smart cities across Vietnam and become the top IoT specialist in Vietnam.

All Rang Dong products are smart devices with the "Powered by Tuya (PBT)" label, which shows that Tuya Smart technically supports the powered products and these products can be interconnected with each other, regardless of brands, through the Tuya Cloud to make customers capable of using one mobile app to control all smart devices.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a class-leading AI + IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services, and app development. The company serves more than 93,000 partners in over 150 countries powering products such as lighting, appliances, environmental, and surveillance equipment. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Tuya now has offices in Silicon Valley and Pasadena, California, Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

About Rang Dong

Rang Dong is the largest local lighting brand in Vietnam, controlling the highest market share in the country. As a national brand, Rang Dong eagerly facilitates the revolutionary development of the Vietnamese lighting industry.

SOURCE Tuya Global