Viettel Peru wins International Business Award for Best Telecom Product

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel's Peruvian brand, Bitel, has won the "Best Telecom Product" award at the prestigious 2019 International Business Awards - Stevie Awards. Its winning product this year was its unlimited call/data package Ti5, which aims to provide customers with a high-quality telecommunications experience.

Bitel's unlimited Ti5 package offers to Peruvian customers unlimited call to 50 contacts and unlimited internet access with no additional charge. Bitel's revenue from the Ti5 package now accounts for 50% of the company's prepaid subscription revenue, only one year after this product was introduced.

In addition, it is well noted that only companies from the United States and Peru were honored in this "Best Telecom Product" category this year.

About Bitel

Located in Peru, Bitel is one of the few enterprises that has implemented tailor-made strategies to provide consumers with top service experiences.

As a result, Bitel's 4G subscribers grew at an impressive rate of 139% during the first six months in 2019, compared with the same period a year ago. Bitel has been providing information technology infrastructure for Peru's government with total contract value of more than US$46 million, which is 2.5 times the amount in 2018. The company managed 182% of its profit target for the first-half of 2019, up 944% over the same period last year.

Bitel's popularity in Peru was also recognised in June this year when the company became the most popular operator in the country based on a customer satisfaction index by Arellano, a leading research and marketing consulting firm. The result affirms the strategy that Bitel has pursued since entering the South American market.

About The International Business Awards

Established in 2002, The International Business Awards (Stevie Awards) is one of the world's most prestigious awards that honors the achievements and contributions of businesses and individuals. This includes contributions and achievements from the IT and telecommunications sectors.

The Stevie Awards is held annually and is considered by the New York Post the Oscars of the business world. This year, The International Business Awards received over 4,000 nominations from 74 countries and more than 1,000 experts participated in the global appraisal process to select the winners.

The ceremony for honoring the 2019 International Business Awards winners will take place in Vienna, Austria on October 19, 2019. Viettel has won the highest number of awards among all Vietnamese companies (10 awards) as both, a domestic and foreign brand.

