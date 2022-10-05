VIEW BOSTON, A WORLD-CLASS OBSERVATORY AND EXPERIENTIAL ATTRACTION ATOP THE PRUDENTIAL TOWER, TO OPEN IN 2023

Must–see attraction will offer an unforgettable Boston experience and breathtaking views

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- View Boston , the city's preeminent observatory, is set to open in 2023, encompassing the top three floors of the Prudential Tower in a 59,000-square-foot venue. Owned by BXP (NYSE: BXP), the world-class observatory, designed with the adventurer in mind, features state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits, 360° breathtaking views of the city, and more.

BXP has partnered with The Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau (GBCVB), the primary marketing and visitor services organization of Greater Boston for convention-related business and domestic and international leisure travel, to elevate View Boston's profile as a must-see destination for business and leisure travelers.

"View Boston will represent a major enhancement to Boston's suite of attraction assets," said Martha Sheridan, President & CEO of the GBCVB. "We know how popular observation decks are throughout the world, and in a city like Boston with our diverse neighborhoods, unique topography, and historic landmarks, this vantage point is unparalleled. The array of experiential features, particularly the capacity to build a custom Boston itinerary during your visit, will be simply amazing."

Visitors will have the opportunity to curate their ultimate Boston itinerary as they move through the observatory and interact with various immersive exhibits. At each stop, guests will be prompted to scan their ticket to create an itinerary based on their individual travel interests. For example, foodies will be able to design a perfectly tailored Boston culinary experience, while art enthusiasts can discover public art installations throughout the city. Tourists and locals alike will leave with a unique to-do list to continue their journey of discovery throughout the city.

"Everyone that visits View Boston will not only find spectacular views but also have the opportunity to explore the destinations below through its experiential exhibits," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP's Boston region. "Whether you're a sports fanatic looking for the ultimate view of Fenway Park or a local meeting friends for a sunset cocktail – your unforgettable Boston experience will start here, in the heart of the city."

For additional information on View Boston, visit https://www.viewboston.com/.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), with more than 50 years of experience developing, owning, managing, and acquiring exceptional properties in dynamic gateway markets. As of June 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.7 million square feet and 193 properties, including 12 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-boston-a-world-class-observatory-and-experiential-attraction-atop-the-prudential-tower-to-open-in-2023-301640964.html

SOURCE View Boston